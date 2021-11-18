18-Nov-2021 2:42 PM
CAPA Chairman's update 'Outlook for Asia' now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (18-Nov-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Update - Travelling Again: Outlook for Asia as China stays on the international travel sidelines' from CAPA Live November 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview features CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing China's airline systems, travel forecast and China's domestic capacity. [more - CAPA TV]