20-Jul-2021 12:54 PM

CAPA Chairman's Update for Jul-2021 now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Update: Outlook 2021' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The update features CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing issues including sustainable aviation fuels, carbon taxes, the recovering of the US domestic market from the impact of COVID-19 and the likelihood that the North Atlantic will reopen faster than other large international sectors for air travel. [more - CAPA TV]

