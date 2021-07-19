CAPA 'Chairman's Lounge: Surviving a Pandemic' now available on demand

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Lounge: Surviving a pandemic - LCCs and Full Service Business Models' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview/panel features Alex Cruz, (professor at IESE Business School and former chairman and CEO of IAG and CEO of Vueling) and Bill Franke (managing partner at IndiGo Partners), discussing the shape of the industry in the COVID-19 recovery and the period beyond. [more - CAPA TV]