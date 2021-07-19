Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Jul-2021 9:39 PM

CAPA 'Chairman's Lounge: Surviving a Pandemic' now available on demand

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Lounge: Surviving a pandemic - LCCs and Full Service Business Models' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The interview/panel features Alex Cruz, (professor at IESE Business School and former chairman and CEO of IAG and CEO of Vueling) and Bill Franke (managing partner at IndiGo Partners), discussing the shape of the industry in the COVID-19 recovery and the period beyond. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More