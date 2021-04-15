'CAPA Chairman's Lounge: Airlines in Transition' now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (15-Apr-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Lounge: Airlines in Transition' from CAPA Live April 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The expert panel, featuring IATA former general counsel and former US Undersecretary for Transportation Jeffrey Shane, JLS Consulting director John Strickland and JetBlue Airways board member Ben Baldanza, explores effective business models in a COVID-19 world, outside influences and technology which drives the models. [more - CAPA TV]