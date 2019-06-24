CAPA chairman: North Asian LCC growth will 'become an issue in the next few years'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, noted (24-Jun-2019) Northeast Asia is "quite different from the rest of Asia as far as LCC penetration goes". According to Mr Harbison, LCCs growth in the region "will become an issue in the next few years". He noted some of the markets in Northeast Asia are "very protective" when it comes to their incumbent carriers.