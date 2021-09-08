CAPA chairman emeritus: 'what's going to happen in 2022 is airlines are going to collapse'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) aviation is "more economically challenged than it has ever been" due to coronavirus, noting it is "a unique moment economically for the airline industry". Mr Harbison said coronavirus has created a combination of two adverse circumstances "on the cost side and on the revenue side", noting "On the cost side there's a massive overhang of debt now because that's what airlines in most cases had to raise to survive through a whole period when there was no revenue coming in". Mr Harbison said the impacts are "starting to be felt because government support in many cases is starting to dry up and things will only of course get worse if the cost of that debt does increase". Mr Harbison added: "What's going to happen in 2022 is airlines are going to collapse. It hasn't really happened in any scale until now, but because of the revenue cost… double whammy" things are going to "happen". For the airlines "who survive, the ability to absorb additional costs is going to be much more limited than it ever was in the past". Mr Harbison noted there will be a "new profile of successful airline operations", which will be predominantly lower cost, short to medium haul with new aircraft.