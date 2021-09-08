CAPA chairman emeritus: 'there are no silver bullets' for sustainability

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) sustainability "is going to be a massive issue and there aren't any quick fixes" adding "there are no silver bullets". Mr Harbison noted "there are a lot of factors that the airline industry and the aviation industry as a whole has to confront… we really are in a race against time… in several different aspects".