CAPA chairman emeritus: 'emissions are going to be significantly reduced down' from upward trend

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) on "the revenue side" there is "enormous uncertainty still about the reopening of borders" due to health concerns, with consumer concerns also continuing to limit demand. Mr Harbison noted "business travel, which is fundamental to the operations of full service carriers, will be severely constrained for a whole variety of reasons". As a result, "emissions are going to be significantly reduced down from the long-term upward trend", with significant reductions until approximately 2025.