7-Aug-2019 8:23 AM

CAPA chairman: Australia is in early stages of 'major transitional phase'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (07-Aug-2019) "Australia is in the early stages of a major transitional phase in aviation expectations, both domestically and internationally. This will require equally substantial re-evaluation of all travel and tourism strategies, barring unexpected events". Mr Harbison added: "Growth is unlikely to restart before 2022, that is when things will start to change".

