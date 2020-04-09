CAPA: Cargo volumes may have bottomed out at most airports
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID-19: airport freight bottoms out but some steadying', stated (09-Apr-2020) few airports have recorded anything other than a steep decline in cargo volumes during the period Jan-2020 to Apr-2020, but the majority now seem to have bottomed out. Rebounds at some airports, such as Frankfurt Airport, have been small, but still greater than might be expected. US airports have often fared better than their Asian and European counterparts, as domestic services have continued to operate in the US, but this could change. Certain airports, such as Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, seem to be immune to the ramifications of global events. Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport have returned to freight volume growth, but the growth is intermittent. [more - CAPA Analysis]