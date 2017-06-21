21-Jun-2017 10:44 AM
CAPA: Berlin passenger traffic low compared to other major European capital cities
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Berlin Schoenefeld Airport: dramatic passenger growth figures and it may have an extended shelf life', stated (20-Jun-2017) passenger traffic in Berlin is low compared to other capitals such as London, Paris, Madrid and Rome. However, Germany is more "geo-economically diversified" than other countries, with its financial centre located in Frankfurt. [more - CAPA Analysis]