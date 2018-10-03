CAPA: Allegiant's biggest risk in planned Sunseeker resort venture is meeting projections

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Allegiant Air: overcoming scepticism as it diversifies its business', stated (01-Oct-2018) the biggest risk for Allegiant Air in its new planned Sunseeker resort venture is meeting projections, which include revenue of USD113 million by year five of operations, with an EBITDA margin of 40.9%. The carrier has been working to refine its approach to developing a new resort in Southwest Florida for more than a year, believing there is inherent demand in the market and its passenger base is willing to pay for the amenities. [more - CAPA Analysis]