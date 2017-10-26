CAPA: AirAsia Japan has the potential to disrupt Japan market as first major independent LCC

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'AirAsia Japan Mark II plans launch on 29-Oct-2017, becoming Japan's first major independent LCC', stated (24-Oct-2017) AirAsia Japan will be Japan's fifth local LCC but first major LCC independent of any exisiting airline group when it commences operation on 29-Oct-2017. The fact that AirAsia Japan will not be constrained by the need to fulfil group objectives of an existing airline, unlike competitors Vanilla Air and Peach who have a stake from All Nippon Airways and Jetstar Japan, which has a stake from Japan Airlines, affords AirAsia Japan a competitive advantage and the potential to cause disruption. At the same time, disruption opportunities are somewhat limited by the reality that five years after entering the market, LCCs together fly one in 10 domestic passengers in Japan, well below the LCC share found in many other markets. Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan's single largest domestic market by far, has not allocated any domestic slots to LCCs, and the LCC market share at other major domestic airports, including Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport, Fukuoka Airport and Sapporo Chitose Airport, is 10% or lower. [more - CAPA Analysis]
26-Oct-2017 10:11 AM