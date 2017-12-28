CAPA 2018 Aviation Outlook - 2017 was aviation's sweetest spot, oil prices could spoil the party

CAPA - Centre for Aviation noted (28-Dec-2017) that with exceptionally high traffic growth combined with very strong profitability, the airline industry experienced its sweetest spot ever in 2017. Much of the underlying cause can be attributed to lower fuel prices. Combined with added competition, the result has been to stimulate a more price sensitive segment which could be easily deterred if rising fuel prices force fares up in 2018. Already oil prices are more than 10% above this month's IATA projections for 2018, implying that the industry was not expecting the steep rise over the past month. [more - CAPA Analysis]