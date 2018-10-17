Become a CAPA Member
17-Oct-2018 9:04 PM

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman: Airlines need to be a 'little more cautious' in expansion plans

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA New Zealand Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (17-Oct-2018) airlines in the Asia Pacific region need to be a "little more cautious" in their expansion plans. Qantas isn't expanding, and Virgin Australia "isn't keen to expand after the fare war". He noted airlines are keeping a lid on growth, noting the industry has "probably seen the best days" of fare growth and cheap fares. Mr Harbison also uged airlines to focus on their strengths and to keep away from price sensitive markets. He also encouraged the airline industry to rely on partnerships, describing it as an "important part of the business".

