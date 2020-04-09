CANSO supports EUROCONTROL air traffic control fee deferment package

CANSO director general Simon Hocquard confirmed (07-Apr-2020) the organisation's support for EUROCONTROL's air traffic control fee deferment package in light of coronavirus impacts. Mr Hocquard stated: "Whilst the first proposal helps our airline customers, there's no doubt that the deferral of ATC charges presents a significant financial challenge for ANSPs". As previously reported by CAPA, EUROCONTROL Member States agreed on a financial package that will enable airlines to defer payment of up to EUR1.1 billion of air traffic control fees due for payment to Europe's air navigation service providers. [more - original PR]