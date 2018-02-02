ANSPs successfully deploy SECSI free route airspace

Austro Control, BHANSA, Croatia Control, Serbia and Montenegro Air Traffic Services (SMATSA), Slovenia Control and Eurocontrol completed (01-Feb-2018) implementation of the South East Common Sky Initiative free route airspace (SECSI FRA). The project was completed in less than a year following the initial signing of a memorandum of cooperation. SECSI is a merger of the two free route airspaces SAXFRA (Slovenian Austrian cross border) and SEAFRA (South-East Axis). SECSI FRA delivers the shortest route options from Central Europe to South Eastern Europe. Based on the shortest route assignment, potential daily savings are up to 1940nm in distance, 285 minutes in flight time, a reduction in fuel consumption of 8000 kg and a reduction in CO2 emissions of 25,500kg. SECSI FRA is expected to deliver potential savings of 600,000-700,000nm in flight distance p/a. Austro Control CEO Heinz Sommerbauer said free route airspace across Europe and the Single European Sky is "becoming a reality". [more - original PR]
2-Feb-2018 8:24 AM