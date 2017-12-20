Loading
CANSO and Helios publish Global Air Navigation Services Performance Report

CANSO and Helios published (19-Dec-2017) the eighth annual Global Air Navigation Services Performance Report. Key findings from 2015 to 2016 include:

  • Increased traffic led to decreases in costs per flight hour. The top level metric for determining cost efficiency for ANSPs is cost per IFR flight hour. 55% of ANSPs either reported a decrease or no change in cost per IFR flight hour, while 45% reported an increase;
  • Employment costs continue to increase for the majority of ANSPs but the pace slowed. Employment costs increased for
    67% of participants. However, 89% of ANSPs reported increasing employment costs from 2014 to 2015;
  • Air traffic controller (ATCO) productivity increased. 77% of ANSPs reported productivity increases, with 48% of increases greater than or equal to 4%;
  • Cost of service delivery reduced as ATCO productivity increased, while increases in annual employment cost linked
    to improved productivity. [more - original PR]

