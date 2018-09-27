CANSO, Eurocontrol agree on joint action to 'tackle airspace capacity in Europe'

CANSO and Eurocontrol agreed (26-Sep-2018) to take "joint action to tackle airspace capacity in Europe", in the context of the Single European sky. Eurocontrol DG Eamonn Brennan said: "Both Eurocontrol and CANSO need to work even more closely together right now and into the future so that our sector is able to provide an efficient ATM system that can deliver the capacity the airlines need". Europe CANSO CEO Committee chair Jan Klas added: "While right now the focus is rightly on capacity building, we mustn't lose focus of other equally important factors in the context of the lifecycle of air traffic management planning". [more - original PR]