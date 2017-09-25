CANSO DG: Airport and ATM infrastructure must go 'hand-in-hand'

CANSO DG Jeff Poole stated (Sep-2017) he is "still struck by the huge investments by airports and airlines compared with the struggle that many ANSPs face in justifying and funding investments in ATM infrastructure". Mr Poole added the imbalance is "both strange and concerning", citing the Middle East as an example. Mr Poole explained: "The benefits of huge investments in airports and airlines are threatened by inefficient and fragmented ATM infrastructure... Airport and ATM infrastructure must go hand-in-hand". [more - original PR]