CANSO calls on ICAO to advise standards on global ATM regulation

CANSO DG Jeff Poole called (04-Sep-2018) for harmonisation of standards and performance based regulations in the global ATM industry. Mr Poole believes harmonisation will facilitate the safe introduction of news tools and technologies. "If we are to modernise ATM infrastructure... we need to ensure we have the right regulatory framework to do so", Mr Poole said, adding: "We are therefore asking ICAO to advise standards organisations that their proposals should follow a standard approach to ensure global interoperability... This will lay the essential foundations on which to build strong regulatory frameworks at national level". Mr Poole warned there is no "one size fits all" ATM regulation, instead advocating for an incremental approach to standardised regulations. Regulations, according to CANSO, should be:

Proportionate: Regulators should only intervene when necessary. Remedies should be appropriate to the risk posed, and costs identified and minimised;

Accountable: Regulators must be able to justify decisions, and be subject to public scrutiny;

Consistent: Government rules and standards must be consistent and coordinated and implemented fairly;

Transparent: Regulators should be open, and keep regulations simple and user friendly;

Targeted: Regulation should be focused on the problem, and minimise side effects. [more - original PR]