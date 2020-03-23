Become a CAPA Member
23-Mar-2020 10:14 AM

CANSO: ANSPs require state assitance to prevent coronavirus financial collapse

CANSO advocated (20-Mar-2020) for states to protect air navigation service providers (ANSP) from financial collapse due to coronavirus impacts. CANSO director general Simon Hocquard stated: "Air traffic management is a critical part of our national infrastructures and we must protect it. That starts by making sure we do not cut off the essential revenue stream that enables them to provide a vital and safe service today and, in the future". [more - original PR]

