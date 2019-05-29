CANSO announces vision for European ATM until 2035

CANSO released (28-May-2019) its vision for European ATM out to 2035, to which its ANSP CEO members unanimously agreed. The vision advocates for a Europe wide network approach instead of a purely national approach to managing air traffic. The approach is to be supported by a regulatory framework that enables interoperable technologies across Europe as well as greater liberalisation of ANSPs. The vision also called for further focus on areas such as the strong growth in air traffic, the impact of climate change, new airspace users and cyber threats. CANSO Europe chair Jan Klas stated: "ANSPs need to be supported by a regulatory framework that provides the necessary autonomy and flexibility for ANSPs to take full advantage of this competitive environment and successfully deliver value to their customers. This new environment may also support technical and operational consolidation, where a positive business case exists. Equally, this needs to happen without preventing States from maintaining sovereignty over their own airspace". [more - original PR]