CANSO and EUROCONTROL hold high level meeting on future of European ATM

CANSO European CEO Committee (EC3) members and the EUROCONTROL director general Eamonn Brennan held (24-Sep-2020) a virtual meeting discussing the impact of COVID-19, system financing and vision for future European ATM. The parties jointly assessed options for managing the financial crisis caused by the decrease in flight, as well as how best to support the implementation of the newly published Single European Sky proposal (SES II+) with the aim of ensuring that the European ATM system will be in a position to manage the recovery and future demand while taking into account environmental concerns. [more - original PR]