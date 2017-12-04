Loading
4-Dec-2017 12:17 PM

CANSO publishes ATCO renumeration and HR metrics report

CANSO published (01-Dec-2017) the 2017 ATCO (air traffic controller) Remuneration and Human Resource Metrics Report. Main findings comprise:

  • Average mandatory retirement age for ATCOs is 62 and the median is 60;
  • The average length of service is more than 20 years;
  • The average working week is 38 hours;
  • Annual leave averages a total of 29 days;
  • 60% of ANSPs provide a shift premium to ATCOs;
  • 71% of ANSPs provide a pension plan;
  • 80% of respondents pay students while in training with an average failure rate of 17%;
  • ATCOs are paid an average of 424% above the average industrial wage;
  • Supervisors are paid an average of 608% above the average industrial wage. [more - original PR]

