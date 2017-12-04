CANSO publishes ATCO renumeration and HR metrics report

CANSO published (01-Dec-2017) the 2017 ATCO (air traffic controller) Remuneration and Human Resource Metrics Report. Main findings comprise:
- Average mandatory retirement age for ATCOs is 62 and the median is 60;
- The average length of service is more than 20 years;
- The average working week is 38 hours;
- Annual leave averages a total of 29 days;
- 60% of ANSPs provide a shift premium to ATCOs;
- 71% of ANSPs provide a pension plan;
- 80% of respondents pay students while in training with an average failure rate of 17%;
- ATCOs are paid an average of 424% above the average industrial wage;
- Supervisors are paid an average of 608% above the average industrial wage. [more - original PR]