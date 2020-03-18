CANSO advocates for states to include ANSPs in economic recovery plans

CANSO advocated (17-Mar-2020) for states to include air navigation service providers (ANSP) in any coronavirus financial recovery plans. CANSO director general Simon Hocquard stated: "ANSP revenues are directly related to the volume of air traffic they control and so they are extremely vulnerable to the decreasing traffic. Many are already deploying cost containment measures, but there's no doubt that a decrease in revenue could significantly impair their ability to safely and seamlessly handle traffic when the volumes inevitably pick up again". [more - original PR]