CANSO & EUROCONTROL announce five measures to assist European ATC summer 2019

CANSO and EUROCONTROL Network Manager announced (04-Jun-2019) the following measures to help ANSPs manage expected air traffic demand in Europe over summer 2019:

Collaborative airspace coordination initiative between area control centres that will deliver optimum solutions at network;

Flexible use of airspace (FUA) concept allows civil aircraft to use military airspace when the military do not require it. The application of the FUA concept ensures that any airspace segregation is temporary and based on real use for a specified time period;

A more network orientated approach on the application of air traffic flow management under the umbrella of the Network Manager;

Creation of three major seamless airspace 're-sectorisation' projects in three functional airspace blocks: Europe Central, Central-South East Europe and South West Europe;

When faced with industrial action ANSPs will follow the full application of the strike notification procedures to enable appropriate notification to airspace users, as well as preparing and coordinating the necessary network mitigation measures.

CANSO director Europe affairs Tanja Grobotek stated: "While ANSPs have a critical role to play in delivering network performance, airports, airlines and other aviation stakeholders all have an equally important role to play in a network centric approach and it is vital that we work together to make best use of the airspace capacity available". [more - original PR]