23-Sep-2020 10:52 AM

Canberra Airport confirms increased opening hours, plans to launch extended network

Canberra Airport confirmed (22-Sep-2020) plans for the airport to return to seven days a week operation to cater for the increase in demand amid the South Australian and Queensland border re-openings, as the airport recovers from a 98% downturn in passengers. The airport is planning to launch new domestic destinations in the coming weeks and is in discussions with several airlines currently not in operation at Canberra Airport. [more - original PR]

