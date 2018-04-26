26-Apr-2018 12:03 PM
Canadian Transportation Agency: Transportation Modernisation Act returns from Senate
Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) stated (25-Apr-2018) the Transportation Modernisation Act returned from the Senate to the House of Commons with a number of amendments, which include:
- Increase in the maximum voting share foreign investors can hold in a Canadian airline from 25% to 49%;
- New process for the approval of joint ventures between airlines. The agency will continue to be charged with ensuring Canadian airlines are controlled in fact by Canadians. The process for control-in-fact determinations will be more predictable and timely. Information on process improvements will be released by summer 2018;
- Mandate to make regulations setting out airlines' obligations to passengers in regards to delays and cancellations, denied boarding, tarmac delays, lost and damaged baggage, children's seating, musical instrument transportation, and how information is communicated. CTA has committed to launching consultations on air passenger protection regulations within 72 hours of the bill's receiving royal assent, if and when that happens;
- Anticipated updates to the air transportation regulations, which will establish licensing conditions and charter notification procedures for carriers who want to offer publicly available air services in Canada. CTA is also considering amendments to remove unnecessary administrative burdens for industry while strengthening airlines' passenger insurance requirements;
- Reform of regulations focused specifically on the accessibility of transportation services to persons with disabilities. [more - original PR]