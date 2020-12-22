Canadian Transportation Agency to develop new regulation over flight cancellations and refunds

Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau directed (21-Dec-2020) the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) to develop a new regulation addressing future large scale flight cancellations. Mr Garneau stated the agency will develop the regulation on the issue of refunds to passengers, that will apply to flights that are cancelled for reasons outside an air carrier's control. He added: "This updated regulation should be made in a manner that is fair and reasonable to passengers, and to the extent possible not impose an undue financial burden on air carriers that could lead to their insolvency". After reviewing all feedback from the public, consumer organisations, airlines and experts, the CTA will develop the regulation, with the goal of having them in place by summer 2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Canadian Transportation Agency]