Canadian North to merge with First Air

Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Corporate Group signed (28-Sep-2018) an agreement on 28-Sep-2018 to merge First Air and Canadian North to provide better services across the Arctic. The parties plan to complete the transaction by the end of 2018. The proposed airline will operate under the name Canadian North and aircraft will feature new First Air livery. Headquarters will be located in Ottawa. The parties expect the merger to include improved schedules, better connectivity, increased service opportunities, enhanced safety, charter business expansion and the maintenance of existing services. Canadian North stated passengers of First Air and Canadian North will see continuity in operations during merger finalisation. Makivik Corporation president Charlie Watt Sr stated the combined airline will "eventually offer a better circumpolar service than ever before". [more - original PR]