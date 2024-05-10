Loading
Canadian market not large enough to support a ULCC: WestJet Group EVP and CCO

WestJet Group EVP and CCO John Weatherill, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "You often hear, 'Why don't Canadians deserve a ULCC?', it's not always about what the market deserves but what the market can support". Mr Weatherill added: "When we did the math, we recognised pretty quickly that the Canadian market is simply not large enough to sustain a pure ULCC of any sort of scale".

