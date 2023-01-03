Become a CAPA Member
Canadian Govt to introduce COVID-19 testing requirement for China, Hong Kong and Macau arrivals

Public Health Agency of Canada announced (31-Dec-2022) inbound passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong and Macau must provide a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival into Canada, effective 05-Jan-2023. All passengers aged two or older must present a negative test result taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure, regardless of nationality or vaccination status. The test may be a negative molecular test, such as a PCR, or a negative antigen test with accompanying documentation to show that it has been monitored by a telehealth service or an accredited laboratory or testing provider. Canada's Government cited the "surge of COVID-19" in China and the "limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases" as part of the reason for the requirement. [more - original PR]

