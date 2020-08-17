Canadian Govt releases 'Canada's Flight Plan for Navigating COVID-19'

Canada's Minister for Transport Marc Garneau announced (14-Aug-2020) 'Canada's Flight Plan for Navigating COVID-19', an action plan designed to provide a multi layered system of safety measures to protect air travellers and workers from COVID-19 during all aspects of travel, including onboard aircraft and at airports. Key changes include the following:

Mandatory use of face masks for passengers and cabin crew;

Mandatory health checks prior to passenger boarding by carriers;

Temperature screening at the busiest Canadian airports, and at points of origin for all services arriving in Canada;

Restricted services and passenger movement inflight;

Enhanced air conditioning and filtration systems at airports, as well as frequent cleaning of high touch areas, touchless technologies to scan boarding passes and physical distancing measures.

Canada's Government is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have been attributed to transmission inflight on a service to/from Canada. [more - original PR]