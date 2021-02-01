1-Feb-2021 6:20 AM
Canadian Govt implements additional restrictions on international travel from 31-Jan-2021
Transport Canada announced (29-Jan-2021) Canada's Government will implement the following additional restrictions on international travel, effective 31-Jan-2021:
- Canada's airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to and from Mexico and the Caribbean until 30-Apr-2021;
- Transport Canada will expand existing international flight restrictions which funnel international commercial flights into Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, YYC Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport. The new restrictions will include commercial flights arriving from the US, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America, which were exempted from previous restrictions. Business and charter flights from all countries will also be required to land at the four airports. Flights from Saint Pierre and Miquelon and cargo only flights will remain exempt;
- As soon as possible in the coming weeks, all air travellers arriving in Canada, with limited exceptions, must reserve a room in a Government of Canada approved hotel for three nights at their own cost, and take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival at their own cost. [more - original PR]