Canadian Govt developing 'package of assistance' for Canadian airlines, airports and aerospace

Canada's Minister of Transport Minister Garneau stated (08-Nov-2020) the Canadian Government is "developing a package of assistance to Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace sector". The Government expects it will commence discussions with the aviation industry "this week", with the Government "ready to establish a process with major airlines regarding financial assistance which could include loans and potentially other support to secure important results for Canadians". However, prior to assisting airlines, Mr Garneau stated the Government will "ensure Canadians get their refunds", as well as "ensure Canadians and regional communities retain air connections to the rest of Canada, and that Canadian air carriers maintain their status as key customers of Canada's aerospace industry". He concluded that any Government assistance will "come with strict conditions to protect Canadians and the public interest".