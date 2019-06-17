Canadian Government to invest up to USD36m in aerospace industry

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains announced (16-Jun-2019) plans to invest up to CAD49 million (USD36 million) into the Strategic Innovation Fund for National Ecosystems in the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada. Mr Bains noted the investment is to "strengthen Canada's enviable position as a world leader in aerospace and space innovation". The initiative is expected to bring together companies, resources and researches in the aerospace sector to establish a national aerospace innovation ecosystem. [more - original PR - English/French]