15-Nov-2021 10:39 AM

Canadian Government signs declarations to reduce carbon pollution from transportation

Canada's Government signed (10-Nov-2021) the following declarations, committing to strengthen international partnerships which address climate change by reducing carbon pollution from transportation:

  • The Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition Declaration, which seeks to enhance international collaboration in advancing ambitious actions to reduce aviation emissions through ICAO;
  • The Clydebank Declaration, which seeks to establish green marine shipping corridors;
  • The ZEV Declaration, which seeks to accelerate the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans globally by 2040 and by no later than 2035 in leading markets;
  • The MoU on Zero Emission Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles: An international commitment to identify ways to reduce greenhouse gas emission from this sector. [more - original PR]

