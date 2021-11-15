15-Nov-2021 10:39 AM
Canadian Government signs declarations to reduce carbon pollution from transportation
Canada's Government signed (10-Nov-2021) the following declarations, committing to strengthen international partnerships which address climate change by reducing carbon pollution from transportation:
- The Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition Declaration, which seeks to enhance international collaboration in advancing ambitious actions to reduce aviation emissions through ICAO;
- The Clydebank Declaration, which seeks to establish green marine shipping corridors;
- The ZEV Declaration, which seeks to accelerate the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans globally by 2040 and by no later than 2035 in leading markets;
- The MoU on Zero Emission Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles: An international commitment to identify ways to reduce greenhouse gas emission from this sector. [more - original PR]