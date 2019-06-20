Canadian Government approves merger between Canadian North and First Air

Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced (19-Jun-2019) the Government of Canada approved the merger between First Air and Canadian North, subject to terms and conditions which include the following:

No price increases for passenger and cargo service beyond those related to operating costs;

No reductions to the weekly schedule options on all routes of the airlines' combined network;

Access to northern infrastructure (facilities and equipment) for new airlines entering the market;

A commitment to increasing Inuit representation across the merged entity's operations;

Several transparency and accountability measures, such as providing quarterly financial updates and yearly financial statements to the Minister.

Mr Garneau noted a "strong, financially stable northern air carrier" would "best serve the North by leading to greater reliability of service as well as environmental sustainability", adding the "strict" terms and conditions would "keep costs low and ensure northern and remote communities have the access they deserve, while at the same time protecting northern jobs". [more - original PR - Transport Canada] [more - original PR - Makivik Corporation]