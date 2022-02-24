Canadian aviation stakeholders establish sustainable aviation fuels council

Canada's aviation industry stakeholders established (23-Feb-2022) the Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (CCSAF), aiming to accelerate the production, deployment and commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) in Canada to support net zero carbon emission targets. CCSAF was created by a consortium of 60 airlines, airports, OEMs and suppliers, including Air Canada, WestJet, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Airbus, Bombardier, GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney. WestJet director of environment and fuel Geoff Tauvette serves as executive director of CCSAF, which he states "provides a space for a common dialogue to facilitate the exchange of ideas to reduce GHG emissions from aviation". [more - original PR]