Flair Airlines appoints Jim Scott as CEO, targeting 1m pax under premium ULCC model in 2018

Flair Airlines appointed (16-Jan-2018) Jim Scott as CEO and Jerry Presley as its new executive board chairman, representing the majority stakeholder investment group. Founder and former president Jim Rogers has sold his shares, although he will remain on Flair's advisory council until 2019. The carrier currently provides service from Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Vancouver, and plans to expand its route network and fleet with further announcements "to be made shortly". Flair Airlines transported over 400,000 passengers after entering the scheduled airline business, and under the premium ULCC model expects to handle nearly one million passengers in 2018. Mr Scott said: "We believe in balanced growth, reducing our costs, elevating our brandstory, and we will continue to invest in improving our customer experience". [more - original PR]