Canada's union leaders urge Govt to provide USD5bn in direct financial aid

Unifor announced (01-Oct-2020) Canadian union leaders, representing more than 310,000 workers, are urging the Canadian Government to provide direct financial support to the aviation industry. Unifor national president Jerry Dias stated: "There really is no more time to waste. We need urgent funds for the aviation sector or there won't be Canadian airlines, and that will cost us all much more". The union leaders request CAD7 billion (USD5.3 billion) in direct financial aid for the industry, which would include funding to develop a scientifically based quarantine and testing plan, as well as a combination of loan guarantees and direct financial aid for the resumption and/or maintenance of services. Air Canada Pilots Association president Robert Giguere stated: "We don't want to see Canada's pandemic recovery stifled by inaction now, forcing us to rebuild this critical sector and harming Canada's competitiveness and future growth". [more - original PR]