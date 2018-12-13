Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announces changes to the 'Canadian Aviation Regulations'

Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced (12-Dec-2018) changes to the 'Canadian Aviation Regulations'. Major Canadian airline operators and smaller and regional operators will be required to implement prescribed flight and duty time limits, as well as introduce fatigue risk management systems. Major Canadian airline operators will have two years to carry out the new requirements, while smaller and regional operators will have four years. Additionally, Transport Canada is updating 'Fit for Duty' regulations to prohibit flight crew members from working when deemed unfit for duty. Crew members having consumed alcohol or drugs within the last 12 hours will not be allowed to work, including crew with mental and physical conditions and fatigue. [more - original PR - English/French]