Canada's Government releases Fall Economic Statement 2020, proposes support for air travel sector

Canada's Government announced (30-Nov-2020) the release of its Fall Economic Statement 2020, wherein it proposes to provide the following support to the air travel sector:

Up to CAD206 million (USD159.1 million) to Regional Development Agencies over two years, effective 2020-2021, in order to establish a new Regional Air Transportation Initiative;

Additional funding of CAD186 million (USD143.7 million) to the Airports Capital Assistance Program over two years, effective 2021-2022, to support small and regional airports in making investments in health and safety structure. Small federally owned airports will be eligible to access the programme;

CAD500 million (USD386.2 million) to establish a new transfer payment programme for large airports over six years, effective 2020-2021, to support large airports in making investments in safety, security and transit infrastructure investments;

Extension of CAD229 million (USD176.9 million) in additional rent relief to the 21 airport authorities that pay rent to the federal government, consisting of repayable and non repayable rent relief. The government would waive rent payments for small airports during 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as rent payments for medium airports for 2021. Rent payments would be deferred for the largest airports for 2021, with repayment to occur over 10 years from 2024;

CAD65 million (USD50.2 million) in additional financial support to airport authorities in 2021-2022, to further assist airports in managing the implications of reduced air travel.

Air sector workers have received more than CAD1.4 billion (USD1.1 billion) in support through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is working to establish a process with major airlines regarding financial assistance, which will include assurance that Canadians are refunded for cancelled services. [more - original PR]