Canada's Competition Bureau: Air Canada, Transat merger likely to result in competition concerns

Canada's Competition Bureau completed (27-Mar-2020) its review on Air Canada's proposed acquisition of Transat, and found it likely to produce a substantial decline in competition, increased prices, less choice, a decrease in service and a significant reduction in travel by Canadians on routes where existing networks overlap, in particular 49 overlapping routes between Canada and Europe and 34 overlapping routes between Canada and destinations in Florida, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Transport Canada is required to complete a public interest assessment and submit it to the Minister of Transport by 02-May-2020, whereby the Minister will make a recommendation and the final decision will be made by the Governor in Council. [more - original PR]