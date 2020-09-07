Canada's airports now expected to incur over USD3.4bn revenue losses by end of 2021

Canadian Airports Council (CAC) reported (04-Sep-2020) Canada's airports are now expecting to incur over CAD4.5 billion (USD3.4 billion) in lost revenue and a CAD2.8 billion (USD2.1 billion) increase in debt levels by the end of 2021. CAC submitted the revised financial outlook, which represents a 30% deterioration in expectations, to Canada's federal government and is requesting the following immediate relief measures:

Rent relief should be extended for several years until traffic recovers for the 22 airports that pay federal ground rents;

That government offer all airports - particularly those that do not benefit from rent relief as they pay little or no rent - interest free loans that could be repaid over an extended period;

Government should expand its infrastructure programmes to include funding that would support continued operations and regulatory mandated safety and accessibility investments;

Government permit municipally owned airports to access the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and other federal relief programmes, and to increase support of its small airport capital funding programme;

CAC president Daniel Robert Gooch stated: "Without immediate government relief through a moratorium on ground lease rents, interest free loans or equivalent operational support, and supplementary funding for small airports, when Canadians are ready to travel again, we are not sure what kind of air transport sector will be left for them". Mr Gooch said: "Airports are being forced to make some stark choices. They can raise their fees significantly, take on unprecedented amounts of new debt, reduce operations dramatically or as a worst case, shut down permanently". He added: "If their rates increase too much, Canadians may choose to fly out of American airports". [more - original PR]