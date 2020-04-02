Canada will not be spared from airline casualties

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID-19: Canada's major airlines better positioned for survival', stated (31-Mar-2020) it is difficult to predict how the Canadian aviation industry will face the coronavirus crisis, but it is probable not all current operators will survive. It is likely Air Canada and WestJet, both leaders in the Canadian market, will survive this crisis, however survival is less sure for other smaller airlines. Swoop will at the very least have to have its growth tempered, but it will be able to be supported by WestJet. Both Swoop and WestJet have previously been accused of predatory pricing by Flair Airlines, which estimated in early 2019 that these actions led to the loss of CAD10 million (USD7.05 million) in just four months for the airline, an amount of money it can hardly afford to lose regularly, especially during the coronavirus crisis. Airline casualties from this crisis will occur worldwide, and there can be no assumptions that Canada will be spared. [more - CAPA Analysis]