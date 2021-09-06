Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Sep-2021 1:25 PM

Canada to lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early Sep-2021

Canada Border Services Agency, via its official website and Twitter account, confirmed (03-Sep-2021) Canada will lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals on 07-Sep-2021 provided they:

  • Are eligible to enter Canada on the specific date they enter;
  • Show no signs or symptoms of COVID-19;
  • Have received their last vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to entry;
  • Upload their proof of vaccination to the ArriveCAN app;
  • Meet all other entry requirements, such as pre-entry testing.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More