6-Sep-2021 1:25 PM
Canada to lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early Sep-2021
Canada Border Services Agency, via its official website and Twitter account, confirmed (03-Sep-2021) Canada will lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals on 07-Sep-2021 provided they:
- Are eligible to enter Canada on the specific date they enter;
- Show no signs or symptoms of COVID-19;
- Have received their last vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to entry;
- Upload their proof of vaccination to the ArriveCAN app;
- Meet all other entry requirements, such as pre-entry testing.