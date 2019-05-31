Canada to grant funding to candidates for development of cleaner aviation fuels

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi stated (29-May-2019) the following candidates will receive up to CAD2 million (USD1.5 million) each to develop a solution for cleaner aviation fuels, as part of the Impact Canada The Sky's the Limit Challenge:

Carbon Engineering Ltd, for sustainable aviation fuel made from air, water and renewable electricity;

Enerkem, for sustainable aviation fuels from agro, forestry biomass and municipal solid waste;

FORGE Hydrocarbons Corp, for lipid-to-hydrocarbon biojet project;

SAF Consortium, for production of sustainable aviation fuel from flue gas captured CO2 and low carbon hydrogen.

Additionally, the Cross-Canada Flight Competition will grant CAD1 million (USD739,068) to the first producer able to create the first cross-Canada commercial flight with a minimum 10% blend of sustainable aviation fuel made in Canada. The Cross-Canada competition is in partnership with WestJet and Air Canada. [more - original PR]