Canada to enforce vaccine mandate for transport sectors, travellers departing from Canadian airports

Transport Canada announced (06-Oct-2021) the Government of Canada will require employers in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors to establish vaccination requirements for their employees, effective 30-Oct-2021. The requirement will apply to airlines, airports and other organisations with employees who enter restricted areas of airports, such as concession and hospitality workers. Transport Canada will ensure organisations implement rigorous policies which:

Include a provision for employee attestation/declaration of their vaccination status;

Include a description of consequences for employees who do not comply or who falsify information;

Meet standards consistent with the approach taken by the Government of Canada for the Core Public Administration.

Transport Canada also announced travellers departing from Canadian airports and travellers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to travel from 30-Oct-2021. For travellers who are in the process of being vaccinated, there will be a short transition period where they will be able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of departure; but that transition period will end on 30-Nov-2021. [more - original PR]